Bob Saget Left Out of the Oscars’ In Memorium Tribute

Bob Saget has been left out of the Oscars’ In Memorium tribute this year. The 94th Academy Awards was one of the most eventful in recent memory and thus there are now many major talking points about the show as a whole. One of these major moments viewers talk about every year are the In Memorium tribute segments, and this year’s included the likes of many major figures such as William Hurt, Richard Donner, Ivan Reitman, Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and more. But it seems that fans have noted how some names unfortunately were not included in the tribute.

In both the version of the tribute that aired during the broadcast and the video later shared online, the In Memorium segment for the 94th Academy Awards does not include Bob Saget. The tribute was altered in many ways this year to include special first-hand accounts from those closest to the major names, a more celebratory vibe than the more solemn goodbye seen in previous years, but it seems like Saget’s name has slipped through the cracks amidst all of the changes. You can check out the In Memorium segment for the 94th Academy Awards below:

Saget passed on January 9th this year after being found unresponsive during his stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. According to the official statement released by Saget’s family following his passing, it was the result of head trauma, “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort for us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family’s statement began. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma.”

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved, the statement continued, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

