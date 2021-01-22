Bob's Burgers Movie Removed From Release Calendar

The Winter/Spring movie season of 2021 continues to get obliterated by more COVID-19 pandemic delays: the latest bad news is that 20th Century Studios has delayed the Bobs Burgers: The Movie indefinitely, with the film no longer listed on the studio's release calendar. Bob's Burgers: The Movie was originally set to be released in mid-summer of 2020 (July 17), before it was pushed back to spring of 2021 (April 9th). With COVID-19 infections now rampant across the US, and deaths surging towards 500,000, the movie theater industry looks like it will be closed for the better part of 2021.

If you thought you're seeing movies this winter or spring, think again: THE KING’S MAN, previously dated for 3/12/21 moves to 8/20/21. The BOB’S BURGERS movie, which was to have been released 4/9/21, is now off the calendar. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) January 22, 2021

Bob's Burgers: The Movie being delayed indefinitely will no doubt disappoint fans in a big way. However, we expect that disappointment will quickly morph into motivation to get out and get the movement started to have Bob's Burgers: The Movie released on streaming or some other means (like a TV movie feature).

It's probably an attenable goal for a fan movement or petition; Bob's Burgers: The Movie is the type of project that Disney/20th Century Studios could release on streaming and gain a lot of new subscribers and/or viewers - and it probably wouldn't cost them a massive theatrical box office haul. It's arguable just how big of a mainstream market there ever was for a Bob's Burgers movie. However, at the same time, series creator Loren Bouchard has made it clear that one main goal of making Bob's Burgers: The Movie, is to see the characters actually make it up on the big screen:

"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob’s is already on TV," Bouchard told EW. "Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there’s a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we’re excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before. That’s the main course that we’re delivering to people, in this case."

No word on if/when Bob's Burgers: The Movie will be released.