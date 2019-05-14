Bond 25 Filming Reportedly Suspended After Daniel Craig Injury

It looks like there are even more troubles coming from the set of Bond 25 than we might have realized. Days after a report was released saying that new 007 film is being pieced together without a solid script, it appears as though filming might be suspended, following an injury sustained by star Daniel Craig on the set in Jamaica. If this is indeed the case, the road to release for Bond 25 is now even more difficult.

A new report from British newspaper The Sun (per Variety) suggests that Craig tripped while sprinting during a scene on one of the final days of shooting in Jamaica. Following the incident, he was reportedly flown to the United States for X-rays, causing the shoot to be suspended until further notice.

There’s no telling how much of a delay this could cause for Bond 25. Even if the Jamaica portion of the shoot is almost finished, there is still a lot to do elsewhere. The film was set to begin shooting at London’s Pinewood Studios at the end of this week, but that has apparently been cancelled in the wake of Craig’s injury.

“He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” and unnamed source told The Sun. “He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.”

Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic spy, making this film an even bigger milestone for the franchise. After cycling through multiple directors, Cary Fukunaga finally took on the job earlier this year. Joining Craig in the cast is Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

Unless more delays overtake the shoot, Bond 25 is slated to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

