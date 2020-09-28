✖

Though seemingly shot and edited mostly in secret, reports have come out over the past few weeks that comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has revived his character of Borat for a sequel to the hit 2006 comedy. News of where the film might land and when remains a mystery but a new listing has seemingly revealed the title of the film. According to a now-deleted listing on the Writer's Guild of America website (H/T The Film Stage) the new film is titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, seemingly alluding to an appearance by Vice President Mike Pence in the film.

This title for the follow-up is just as long and silly as its predecessor, as the first Borat movie was given the extended title of Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The first film was credited to just four writers, but according to this page there are eight credited screenwriters on Borat 2. Cohen is obviously one of the writers with the others including Anthony Hines, Peter Baynham, and Dan Mazer, who worked on the first film. The other four writers include Who Is America? writers Lee Kern and Dan Swimer plus Jena Friedman and Erica Rivinoja (South Park). Cohen, Hines, and Swimer are credited with the story alongside Nina Pedrad (30 Rock).

A previous report on the film's existence confirmed that a cut of it already exists and has screened for unknown parties in Hollywood. Plot-wise, it's suggested the film will feature the titular character as he's a new-found celebrity after the success of the first film. As such, he tries to blend in by playing a different person. The report says it's "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen" and surprisingly enough, it's said they're trying to get the feature out by this year's general election in an effort to get younger voters to the polls. Cameos by various real life figures was also alluded to, including ones beyond the aforementioned Vice President Pence.

Released in 2006, the first Borat was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2007 Oscars and went on to gross over $260 million globally. Though a drop in the bucket compared to the likes of Marvel Studios' films, Borat was produced on an $18 million budget and quickly became a cultural landmark. The first film is now owned by The Walt Disney Company after they purchased and absorbed 20th Century Fox, it remains to be seen if 20th Century will have any hand in the sequel.