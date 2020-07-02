Brie Larson Explains How Her Life Changed After Becoming Captain Marvel

Brie Larson crushed the box office with her megahit Captain Marvel, and fans are highly anticipating her return to the role in the eventual sequel. While we have to wait a bit to see her in action once more as the boss of space, Larson recently started a YouTube channel that fans can check out, and when she wasn't doing that she found time to appear on the latest episode of Hot Ones, where she braved the current hot sauce lineup and the Final Dab. During the episode, she was asked by Sean Evans about a previous interview where she talked about wanting to protect her anonymity as an actor and not have everything out there. Larson explained that was before Captain Marvel, and she knew what she was getting into when she took on the role.

"I would imagine that whenever I did that article like I wasn't Captain Marvel," Larson said. "It was like, there was a little bit more leeway between what it was that I was doing and I made the decision to be Captain Marvel and I knew what came with that and so, it's been a really beautiful experience actually. I would imagine when I did that article if there had ever been a paparazzi photo it would've left me in a full-on panic attack because it felt so jarring and scary and exposing and now, like, honestly if I see a paparazzi I'm like 'hi' and they're like 'hi Brie'."

"It's just different for me now and I've found that whenever I've read an interview or a biography or watched a video with an artist that I love and they're very candid and they're flawed and I get to see their process, I feel like 'oh my God oh my God yes, like I'm not the only one who feels like that,' and I just started to realize that I was being too self preservational...is that a word? Self preservating, more than I needed to I suppose," Larson said.

