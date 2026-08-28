Apple TV’s Price Hike Could Hurt This Marvel Star’s Newest Movie

It’s never going to be popular when a streaming service raises its prices, for obvious reasons. No one, of course, wants to start paying more for a service without some added bonus or feature, and streaming has become particularly frustrating for users over the last few years, with subscriptions incrementally rising in price while it seems more and more ad breaks are added in (with one now widely used feature across platforms that shows an ad even when your screen is paused). In light of that context, it’s no surprise whatsoever that the announcement today that Apple TV would be raising its prices by $2/month, to $14.99/mo, for monthly subscribers and from $99 to $119 per year for annual subscribers, effective immediately, proved incredibly unpopular.

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Already, there has been considerable pushback regarding this price hike, with the internet flooded with comments of angry Apple TV subscribers who generally seem to feel outraged by both the higher price and the fact that they were given so little warning—or, basically, no warning at all—before this change. This is no doubt going to create some trouble for shows like Ted Lasso, which is currently releasing weekly episodes for its fourth season, as already, subscribers are saying they’re now ditching the platform due to the increased price. It also raises interesting questions about shows like , which has long been anticipated but may take a hit as well, even with it not expected to be released until at least 2027. However, new Apple TV movies might experience this backlash all the worse, and that’s particularly bad news for Marvel’s Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, whose new action movie is just around the corner.

Ryan Reynolds’ Mayday Could Be in Trouble

is being released on Apple TV on Sept. 4, meaning its debut is occurring dangerously close to when all of this backlash to the streamer’s price increase is happening, and that could cause a serious ding to the movie’s viewership. The film, which stars Reynolds as Cold War-era U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy ‘Assassin’ Kelly, centers on a plane crash that leaves Lieutenant Kelly stranded in the Russian wilderness, fighting to survive. Unfortunately for Reynolds, as popular an actor as he is, this movie does sound like familiar fare (in fact, Mayday will likely directly compete with Heart of the Beast, which is coming out on Sept. 25 and will see Brad Pitt playing a special forces officer who survives a plane crash and is stranded in the Alaskan wilderness).

Granted, it remains to be seen at this point whether viewers will put their money where their mouths are and actually cancel their subscriptions because of the increased cost. It’s easier said than done when streaming platforms have many exclusive movies and shows—such as Mayday, Severance, and Ted Lasso on Apple TV, among many others—and cancelling a subscription means no longer having access to any of them. However, it certainly seems like rather poor timing for Reynolds’ brand-new movie to be rolling out.