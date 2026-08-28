M. Night Shyamalan Started a YouTube Channel & Fans All Have the Same Question

M. Night Shyamalan shocked his fans this week when he started his own YouTube channel and released his first video. While there are several huge YouTubers who have started making it big in movies this year alone, with Backrooms, Obsession, Iron Lung, and Digital Circus all coming to the big screen in 2026, there is now a successful filmmaker who is going the other direction. Shyamalan released his first video, which showed him sitting on a bench outside his office, and he explained what fans can expect from his new YouTube channel. However, even with his explanation, many fans are wondering what his end goals really are.

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Shyamalan said in his first YouTube video that this is a chance to get closer to his fans after 30 years of filmmaking, but many wonder if there might be a big twist concerning what this YouTube channel is about.

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Why Is M. Night Shyamalan on YouTube?

Image Coutesy of Buena Vista Pictures

It is not unusual for creative types to start YouTube channels, but for someone as successful as M. Night Shyamalan, it is not a normal decision for a filmmaker to make. In his first video, he said that he wanted to start a YouTube channel that he could use to reflect on his past and deepen his relationship with fans who have followed his movies for the last three decades. Shyamalan said that this scares him, but he felt this meant it was something right and would help him grow. He also said it wouldn’t always be great, and he wanted to use this chance to undo the stigmas surrounding his career.

The YouTube video went up on Thursday, August 27, and it already has over 400,000 views in less than 24 hours, and the views are adding up by the minute. There are currently over 45,700 subscribers to his channel, and the first video has over 24,000 likes. That video was just Shyamalan talking about how he wants to use this platform to connect directly with his audience. The good news is that a lot of his fans are along for the ride.

One person commented on the video by writing, “In an era of YouTubers becoming Directors, we’ve got a Director becoming a YouTuber.” This received the perfect response when someone wrote, “What a twist!” Another person posted the comment, “Still waiting for the mind-blowing twist at the end.” However, there were other fans who seemed genuinely intrigued by the new channel, with one writing, “This is strangely personal,” and another saying it is “a good thing, but also his intention.”

This isn’t the first filmmaker who has taken to YouTube to start discussing their work directly with fans. Tank Girl director Rachel Talalay has a YouTube channel called “How I Filmed This – Rachel Talalay,” and she uses it to discuss independent and low-budget filmmaking, although her videos have become rare in recent months.

However, there is also something else to take into account here. Shyamalan might be using this channel to both engage his fans and increase his marketability. Kane Parsons and Curry Barker are proving to be huge success stories coming out of YouTube. There is always the chance that Shyamalan could have videos where he talks to his fans, and also experiment with ideas and short films on his channel. Shyamalan enjoyed a huge comeback when he released Split in 2016, but his last movie, Trap, was a slight step down. His next movie is bizarrely a collaboration with Nicholas Sparks, where Sparks wrote the novel, and Shyamalan wrote the screenplay. For M. Night Shyamalan, YouTube might be the spark he needs for the next phase of his career.