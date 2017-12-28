Chance The Rapper Takes Shots At ‘Bright’ & How It Handles Racism

If you found yourself disliking Netflix’s original movie Bright, you’re not alone. As it turns out, even Chance The Rapper is criticizing the recent urban fantasy film.

The fan-favorite rapper recently took to Twitter to express his feelings about the film – and particularly, about the movie’s “shallow” attempt at a racial metaphor.

Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow. #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

As those who have seen Bright (or even its trailers) know, the film centers on a parallel universe where mythical creatures coexist alongside humans. Chance took issue with how that world was presented within the film, and what the sort of “allegorical racism” ultimately ends up portraying.

I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate ork now 🤨 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I think the idea is that they’re a step below bottom of the spectrum blackness. Which is why Will’s character, the Mexican cop and the ork have that dialogue in the street. https://t.co/LaFMysw2WG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

Chance’s comments have sparked a dialogue amongst his fan base, with some offering support for the movie’s escapist qualities. But as Chance and plenty of Bright‘s viewers have pointed out, the real-world implications of the film are just too glaring.

You cool that they liken (not lycan) you and yo black momma and black daddy and black ass grandma to being orcs? And that the redeeming quality of the orcs is ‘they’re not ALL bad’? And that the solution to racism is to accept diversity, rather that any institutional change? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 28, 2017

I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make wills character say “Fairy Lives don’t Matter” https://t.co/j721N38cdR — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

In the week since its debut, Bright has been met with a pretty conflicting response, with negative reviews from critics being balanced out by positive comments from fans. Nevertheless, the film was reportedly watched by over 11 million people in its first weekend, and a sequel has already been greenlit.

If you’d like to check out the film – and see which side of the debate you agree with – Bright is currently streaming on Netflix. If you’ve already seen the movie, be sure to rate it for yourself, below.