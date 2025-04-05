Every Godzilla Movie Released by the Criterion Collection

Like Arrow Video with Gamera, Criterion Collection has given Toho’s Godzilla franchise the love and attention it deserves. Unsurprisingly, the Criterion Collection’s time with the Big-G started with Gojira, all the way back in 2012. Their release came with a new digital restoration and some gorgeous artwork on the cover and within the package. It received similarly attentive care when it came time for Gojira to be Criterion’s first 4K physical release of the IP (on November 5, 2024). But, before that 4K two-disc set hit shelves, there was Criterion’s 2019 release of Godzilla: The Shōwa Era Films Blu-ray box set.

Each and every entry of the 15-film era was included in that phenomenal set. And, while the packaging had some issues with deteriorating glue, Criterion was quick to replace damaged discs and booklets. Will the other eras receive similar treatment? Let’s first look at the specifics of Criterion’s Shōwa-era release.

The Shōwa Era

If one isn’t a collector of physical media, Criterion has also had much of their Godzilla library streaming on Max. Only “much” of the library because there’s an exception. Specifically, every entry of the Shōwa era is available to stream there, with the exception of King Kong vs. Godzilla. Like with Tales from the Crypt, it’s a licensing issue, in this case because Universal owns Kong and, of course, Toho owns Godzilla.

For those who don’t like subtitles, though, there’s a catch. On Max, just as with the physical media collection, some of the movies are only in Japanese with English subtitles. Nine of them, however, have the dubbed versions, including the Raymond Burr-starring Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Those are Godzilla Raids Again, Invasion of Astro-Monster (aka Godzilla vs. Monster Zero), Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (aka Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster), Son of Godzilla, Destroy All Monsters, the ultra-bizarre Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and Terror of Mechagodzilla.

Toss in King Kong vs. Godzilla on the physical release and that’s still two-thirds of the era dubbed in English. Speaking of which, like with Gojira and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, both the Japanese and American versions of King Kong vs. Godzilla are on the set, with the infinitely better Japanese version on the eighth disc as a special feature.

The Heisei Era

Impressively enough, Godzilla’s Heisei era is equal to the preceding Shōwa years in the quality department. And now, it’s starting to seem as though the Criterion Collection is beginning to show it the same attention. In July 2024, the first four entries of the Heisei era hit The Criterion Channel and, by extension, Max.

It was an especially big deal for 1984’s The Return of Godzilla, a film that, for years, was almost impossible to watch in the United States, be it in the original Japanese version or the far inferior butchering that was the American Godzilla 1985. Also seeing their Criterion debut were Godzilla vs. Biollante, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, and Godzilla vs. Mothra (aka Godzilla and Mothra: The Battle for Earth).

With the release of Godzilla vs. Biollante on (visually stunning) 4K/Blu-ray and just Blu-ray, it seems Criterion is beginning the physical media rollout. It’s interesting that they’re taking a more systematic approach with the Heisei era than they did with the Shōwa era, but given how the second era has been prone to experiencing rights issues, it’s not particularly surprising. Even still, now that Godzilla vs. Biollante is able to purchase and hold in one’s hands, here’s hoping the remainder of the Heisei rollout will happen in the near future, both in terms of the other three hitting The Criterion Channel/Max and the other six hitting 4K/Blu-ray.

What Other Godzilla Movies Are Yet to Come?

As mentioned, the remainder of the Heisei era (Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, and Godzilla vs. Destoroyah) hasn’t received Criterion Collection love thus far. No physical releases and no streaming availability on Max. The latter option seems as though it will be changed sooner rather than later, since it would just be bizarre for them to procure the rights to four of the seven and leave it as such.

As for the Millennium era, Criterion seeks to preserve films that hold cultural and cinematic significance, and they don’t. Criterion may grab them up for Max streaming someday, but individual physical releases (or a box set release) doesn’t seem particularly likely. Which brings us to the Reiwa era; 2016’s Shin Godzilla and 2023’s Godzilla Minus One both seem ripe for Criterion distribution down the line, both in terms of streaming and physical media release, likely once Minus One has had a few years to age.