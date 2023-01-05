Saban has released a first look at Assassin, one of the final movies megastar Bruce Willis made before announcing his retirement from acting. In 2022, Willis's family announced that he was "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects language and memory. Fans and Hollywood stars have been sending love to Willis in the wake of the announcement, which came after years of Willis turning his back on big-budget productions to work on smaller films, most of which went straight to streaming. The star's last major leading role was in 2019, when he appeared in both Motherless Brooklyn and Glass.

In 2021, Willis got his own special category at the Golden Raspberry Awards after starring in 8 low-budget action movies, many of which were among the year's worst-reviewed films.

You can see the first photo from Assassin below.

Willis has appeared in movies that earn hundreds of millions of dollars, and right up until his retirement, rumors persisted that he could return for another outing as John McClane, either as the main character or as the narrator in an origin story. Still, most of the top portion of Willis's IMDb page are movies where he was able to do a few days' work and not remember too many lines. This was apparently a result of Willis struggling with memory and communication skills as a result of the early stages of aphasia.

After years of sparring with the media, Willis became something of a gossip-column darling in the last decade or so, owing to the heartwarming way he and ex-wife Demi Moore (and their new spouses) have maintained and grown their relationships.

In Assassin, per the official synopsis, "Bruce Willis plays the leader of an elite CIA group called into service when experimental human drone tech falls into the wrong hands in the sci-fi action thriller."

Assassin will be available on Digital and in select theaters on March 31.

h/t USA Today