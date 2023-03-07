Underrated DreamWorks Movie Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10
Movies from DreamWorks Animation and Illumination always find a way to perform well on Netflix. Whether it's a Shrek sequel or the latest Minions movie, those animated features seem to consistently catch the attention of Netflix subscribers here in the United States. They've become something of a Netflix Top 10 mainstay when they make their way to the streaming service. This week, one of the more underrated, forgotten films from DreamWorks' catalogue finds itself on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Turbo, released back in 2013, stars Ryan Reynolds as a snail who dreams of being a racecar driver. After a crazy accident, Turbo actually gains the ability to move at super speeds, allowing him to compete in the Indy 500 (yes, alongside actual cars).
The film may not have been a mega-hit upon its release a decade ago, but Turbo has continued finding new fans over the years. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that, as Turbo has taken over the ninth spot.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
