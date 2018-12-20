Transformers: ‘Bumblebee’ Fights Dropkick in New Clip

Paramount has released a brand new clip from Bumblebee, ahead of the film’s early showings later tonight.

The clip, which you can check out above, sees Bumblebee (Dylan O’Brien) going toe-to-toe with Dropkick (Justin Theroux) in an electrical yard. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) watches nearby, and runs ahead of the two robots as she tries to activate a nearby piece of equipment.

While the scene might not be the same sort of over-the-top CGI fight seen in the previous Transformers movies, it does give fans an idea of what to expect with the prequel film. While some might see that as a sort of course-correction for the franchise, those tied to the picture had a pretty unique approach.

“It wasn’t in any way addressing any feedback from the fans,” director Travis Knight said in a recent interview. “It was just a story I wanted to tell. That last one [Transformers: The Last Knight] is one of the biggest movies I’ve ever seen — and I couldn’t go bigger than that. So let’s go the other way, let’s focus in on a small corner of this canvas and really get to know one of these characters. Let’s balance the emotions with the explosions … The core relationship mattered to me more than anything else. And if that didn’t work, none of the other stuff matters. It’s just bombast. It’s just eye candy.”

Bumblebee will see the titular autobot crash-landing on Earth in the 1980s, which leads to him befriending Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager coming to terms with a loss.

“He is very hard not to love, and of all of the robots, he was pretty much the only one of the Transformers that really has always felt like one of us,” Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson explained to ComicBook.com. “He feels like a real kid, almost. He’s got the real sweetness and the playfulness. To me he’s like a kid and an oversized Labrador puppy who doesn’t quite know how big his limbs are and does things that are really endearing. And I love that he’s a total badass. He’s 16 feet – he’s tall, but he’s still a lot smaller than a lot of the other Transformers, and he’s always held his own and always been a really good fighter and a warrior and a soldier. And I love that duality between the two things that he is: both this sweet, gentle soul but also this badass warrior.”

“He is this vulnerable fish out of water,” Hodson continued. “It was really fun to be able to have this bigger canvas where we could focus on just one Transformer and then tell the story of these two characters that start out in the beginning a little broken, and then over the course of the journey their arcs join together and kind of heal one another.”

Bumblebee officially lands in theaters on December 21st.