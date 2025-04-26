New Netflix Movies Include Controversial Best Picture Nominee

The latest new Netflix movies include a former Best Picture nominee, which was both one of the best movies of its year and one of the most controversial movies of its year. The new Netfix movie in question hails from 2014, where it competed against the likes of Birdman, Whiplash, Boyhood, Selma, The Theory of Everything, The Imitation Game, and The Grand Budapest Hotel for Best Picture at the 87th Academy Awards. It didn’t end up winning Best Picture, nor Best Actor or Best Adapted Screenplay, which it also received nominations for. As a result, the only Oscar it walked away with was Best Sound Editing. That said, it did post the 13th biggest box office of the year thanks to a $547 million return, making it director Clint Eastwood’s highest-grossing film to date.

The new Netflix movie, for those that have not connected the dots, is American Sniper, from the aforementioned Clint Eastwood, starring Bradley Cooper. The biological war drama is notably based on the memoir of the same name by Chris Kyle. An intense and emotional movie, American Sniper boasts a 72 on Rotten Tomatoes, though this is lower than its Audience Score, which is currently 84.

Not only was American Sniper one of the most popular movies of 2014, as well as one of the best movies of the year, it was notably contentious. To this end, it drew criticism for its historical accuracy and for its infamous prop baby.

For those that have never seen the 11-year-old film, it is not streaming free with Netflix. How long it is going to be available on Netflix though, remains to be seen. This is not the first time it has been available via the streaming service, but it is the first time in a while.

“US Navy SEAL marksman Chris Kyle racks up an unprecedented number of kills in Iraq, even as his home life starts to slip away from him,” reads an official pitch of the movie on Netflix.

Those that do decide to check out American Sniper now that it is streaming free with Netflix should expect a runtime of 132 minutes. Meanwhile, as you can probably guess from the subject material, it boasts an R rating for strong and disturbing war violence, as well as strong language and some sexual references.

