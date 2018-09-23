‘Transformers’ Fans React to New ‘Bumblebee’ Teaser

New Bumblebee teasers surfaced online yesterday and while fans were excited to get another look at the upcoming Transformers film ahead of an expected second trailer this week, it’s the first looks at other beloved characters that have everyone excited.

In the new teasers, which you can check out above, fans got their first looks at Optimus Prime, Ravage, Dropkick, Shatter and, perhaps most exciting of all, Soundwave. The teasers deliver on something that fans have been waiting for with the live-action films for a long time now, a battle between G1 Optimus Prime and Soundwave on Cybertron and, well, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement, both at the look at Soundwave but for Bumblebee itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you aren’t familiar, Bumblebee will be set in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie and will star Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie Watson, a teenage girl who discovers that her yellow Volkswagen Beetle is actually a giant alien robot. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below and then, read on to see just how excited fans are about Bumblebee, especially now that we’ve seen Soundwave.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Laika animated features Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline. In addition to Steinfeld, the film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny.

The film is the sixth in the Transformers live-action series following 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, the final film to be directed Michael Bay, who has directed every film in the series so far. The future of the core film series is currently unclear as Paramount removed Transformers 6 from its release schedule and has officially put the film on hold.

What did you think about the Bumblebee teasers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Bumblebee opens in theaters on Dec. 21st.

Just can’t believe it actually LOOKS like Soundwave!

oh my fucking god soundwave actually looks like soundwave in the bumblebee movie



i can’t believe we’re getting a transformers movie where the transformers look like transformers and not like polygonal vomit pic.twitter.com/W4PfxZ6X8P — Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) September 23, 2018

Nothing but love for Soundwave.

CYBERTRON!

HOLY SHIT OPTIMUS LOOKS LIKE G1 OPTIMUS, SOUNDWAVE LOOKS LIKE G1 SOUNDWAVE, FUCKING CYBERTRON LOOKS LIKE FUCKING CYBERTRON!!!!!!



THIS TRALIER WILL BE OUT TOMORROW BTW#Bumblebee #BumblebeeTheMovie #Transformers #G1 pic.twitter.com/uRKOXTxQvv — Jdog (@LFTFJdog) September 23, 2018

Thank the Lord!

Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. Thank you for my wife, my family and friends. Morning all. I wasn’t excited for the Bumblebee movie till I saw this leak of SOUNDWAVE. I’m now excited for a Transformers film. Imma need Frenzy, Lazerbeak, Ravage and Rumble, LETS GO. pic.twitter.com/HGETHeKuDz — House of Lak-El (@multiTASKmedium) September 23, 2018

So beautiful, so excited

dude…



HAVE YOU WATCHED THE TEASER OF BUMBLEBEE TRAILER 2? IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL AND I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS SHIT. pic.twitter.com/DKGwYH7sXQ — Castle Ninja Sirender ? (@Cross_Ultimate) September 23, 2018

That’s definitely not human language.

Saw a new Bumblebee promo and IT’S SOUNDWAVE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/qXLBTYxd4I — Michael Edwards (@MEdwardsVA) September 23, 2018

Perhaps the most perfect response.