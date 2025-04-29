Jurassic Park Fans Can’t Believe Jurassic World Snuck in This Gruesome Moment

From the start, Jurassic World aims to show that its monstrous Indominus Rex differs from the other dinosaurs fans have seen in the franchise. We’ve witnessed cunning and deadly dinosaurs throughout the franchise, but the Indominus Rex is a lab creation from top to bottom, created from a slew of fearsome dinosaurs, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, and a few others. The result is a killing machine, and if` that’s not enough, the movie wastes little time demonstrating just how cruel and deadly this new creation is in the park. But is this a type of brutality fans haven’t seen in the films before Jurassic World? If anything, the brutality is part of the franchise’s successful chemistry.

In Jurassic World, we’re introduced to the full-size Indominus Rex after it successfully masks its temperature and lures Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and two park employees into its enclosure. The monster strikes and delivers one of the franchise’s goriest deaths in a few short moments.

After revealing itself and chasing the trio, Indominus Rex immediately snatches up the slowest of the group with monstrous claws like some sort of demon, warranting a blood-curdling scream before a loud crunch silences the man. The beast then proceeds to tear him apart, catching fans off guard and setting stakes for what’s to come. In a tense moment outside of its cage, the Indominus tosses a car with ease and continues its slaughter throughout the park.

Was it Too Shocking for Jurassic Park fans?

But is it such a shocking scene? Fans on Reddit seem to think the original Jurassic Park stands apart from the newer entries. And one Reddit commenter even notes that Jurassic World was not an “overly gory movie,” lamenting that its sequels toned down the violence. That’s arguable since most of the scenes featuring the Indoraptor in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom show it chomping people to bits. The scene where Ted Levine’s Wheatley is eaten maintains the horror from the first entry while slowing it down. Where Indominus is fast and ferocious, Indoraptor lifts Levine by his arm and seems to enjoy torturing the mercenary before eating him.

Similarly, the original trilogy seems to get misremembered in terms of its gore and horror. The opening of Jurassic Park set the tone from the moment the velociraptor cage moves through the jungle leaves. I can still vividly remember the worker’s hands slipping away while the iconic raptor scream wails, wasting little time in scaring me to death. It also got me hooked, so it was super effective work by director Steven Spielberg.

What Movies Were They Watching?

The movie does not slow up much from that point. Characters we love, like Samuel L. Jackson’s Ray Arnold or Bob Peck’s Robert Muldoon, are unceremoniously killed in horrible fashion. Arnold’s arm is all that’s left of him by the conclusion, while Muldoon famously dies in the jaws of a “clever girl.” If you’re after gore, it’s there from the first movie, and it continues in the sequels: Donald Gennaro shows his cowardly side by abandoning the kids in the park cruiser with the T-Rex, hiding in the toilet nearby. This doesn’t work, of course, and Gennaro ends up in the jaws of the Rex and is ripped in half by its jaws. Dennis Nedry receives similar horror treatment with his death by Dilophosaurus. It’s far worse in the Michael Crichton book, but the onscreen demise is horrifying enough.

Eddie Carr, Donald Gennaro & Mr. Udesky Would Like a Word

The franchise ups the onscreen gore in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Countless nameless poachers are crushed, eaten, sliced, and diced throughout the movie, but the heroes seem to suffer the gnarliest demise. Eddie Carr (Richard Schiff) is in charge of the equipment for the heroes and dies sacrificing himself to save his team’s trailer which falls over a cliff after a T-rex attack. For his noble act, he is torn out of his car by the Tyrannosaurus pair and split in half like a wishbone.

The bloodletting continues in Jurassic Park III with the Spinosaurus and Velociraptor chasing the returning Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and his group. One of the mercenaries hired for protection is snatched up in broad daylight by the Spino and causes the group’s plane to crash. Later, the mercenary leader, Mr. Udesky (Michael Jeter), has what might be the most chilling death in the series. He is used as bait by the Velociraptors, leaving him alive by severing his spine before coldly snapping his neck once their trap is revealed.

Jurassic World is merely doing its part to keep up with the original trilogy when it comes to shocking gore. The stakes are raised in the sequel quite a bit, thanks to modern film capabilities, andit never shies away from showing its teeth. As other fans point out, Dominion sorely lacked these types of moments and hindered the rest of the movie. Worse yet, it only draws more attention to the shortcomings of the film and its bloated runtime.

Let’s hope this type of shocking scene returns in Jurassic World Rebirth. Seeing how it is returning to The Lost World‘s Isla Sorna, with new mutations similar to the Indominus Rex, the chances are high we could witness a return somewhat. Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2 with stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, director Gareth Edwards, and the return of screenwriter David Koepp to the franchise.

Do you think Jurassic Park Rebirth will revive the franchise to its glory days? Let us know in the comments.