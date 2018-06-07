Transformers ‘Bumblebee: The Movie’ Trailer Released

A new era for the Transformers franchise has officially arrived, with the first trailer for Bumblebee: The Movie. You can check it out above!

Bumblebee takes place in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie. Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect, The Edge of Seventeen) plays Charlie Watson, a teenage girl who discovers that her yellow Volkswagen Beetle is actually the Autobot called Bumblebee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer will hopefully give viewers an idea of exactly what that will entail, especially after footage of the film was met with a warm response at CinemaCon.

The coming-of-age story, which has been compared to films like Back to the Future and E.T., might not be exactly what fans expected when they think of the Michael Bay-led action franchise. But according to those involved with the project, that nostalgia-fueled approach will hopefully resonate with audiences.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” John Cena, who plays a member of the secret government agency Sector 7, said at CinemaCon. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings. The film is also written by Christina Hodson, who is penning the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

In addition to Steinfeld and Cena, Bumblebee is expected to include appearances from Peter Cullen, Kenneth Choi, Pamela Adlon, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Martin Short.

You can check out the latest synopsis for Bumblebee: The Movie below:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Bumblebee: The Movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Bumblebee: The Movie will hit theaters on December 21st.