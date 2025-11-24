Call of Duty Movie Update Teases The One Thing Fans Didn’t Want to Hear

Call of Duty is getting a big screen adaptation, but there is a new update that teases some bad news for fans of the video game franchise. Call of Duty has been one of the most popular first-person shooters on the market since its original release in 2003, and with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 just arriving, fans are getting more excited about the news that a movie is coming based on the franchise. However, as with all genre franchises, news often hits that tempers expectations, and even causes some trepidation for fans who want to see the story done right.

That happened this week when scooper DanielRPK released some news on his Patreon account about the upcoming Call of Duty movie. According to the scooper, “Paramount’s live action Call of Duty live action movie will have a modern setting, will film next year, and director Peter Berg already eyeing some of his usual stars for roles.” This delivers some red flags for fans not happy with some of Berg’s recent movies.

That is because the biggest name when it comes to “usual stars” for Peter Berg is Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg starred in Berg’s last five movies, so this should come as no surprise. This includes a military type role in Lone Survivor, law enforcement roles in Patriots Day and Mile 22, as well as the biographical disaster film Deepwater Horizon and the adaptation of Robert Parker’s character Spenser in Spenser Confidential. Fans can almost rest assured now that Mark Wahlberg will probably play the lead role in Call of Duty.

What We Know About the Call of Duty Movie

Of course, casting Mark Wahlberg doesn’t mean all bad things for Call of Duty. However, it does mean the movie is a little less exciting because, as popular as the actor is, he really plays one role, and fans will know what he brings to the table. It also doesn’t mean success. The first movie Berg and Wahlberg collaborated on was Lone Survivor, which was a box office success. However, Deepwater Horizon lost money, while Patriot Day and Mile 22 made a small amount over the initial budget, not including advertising costs. Spenser Confidential was made straight for Netflix.

Honestly, looking past Wahlberg, John Malkovich is the only bigger-name actor who has worked on more than one Peter Berg movie over his last five releases, although Taylor Kitsch is also a name from the past that is likely to show up for Call of Duty if he gets the call. It should also be noted that the original Call of Duty game was set in World War II, and it wasn’t until Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that things moved to modern times. That was also the breakout game of the series, so it makes sense that Peter Berg would put his movie in modern times.

Also, like Battleship, which was based on a board game but was Berg’s love letter to marine warfare, this is likely to be Call of Duty in name only. Expect Berg to make a basic war movie, probably with Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch as two of the leads, and tell a story that has little to nothing to do with the games other than the wartime action. The best news is that Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) has signed on to co-write the script.

