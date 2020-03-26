Harrison Ford’s Call of the Wild Getting Early Digital Release

The trend of recent theatrical films being released on-demand continues, as yet another Disney-owned title is getting the digital treatment. Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios announced on Thursday that the Harrison Ford-starring The Call of the Wild would be getting an early on-demand release, following in the footsteps of Pixar’s Onward. What’s even more exciting is that the digital debut date is just around the corner. The Call of the Wild will be available to purchase digitally on Friday, March 27th.

Although the film just hit theaters in February, the global health crisis we find ourselves in the middle of has caused theaters around the country to close their doors completely. With that in mind, many movies that were in theaters, or had just concluded their theatrical runs, are now moving to digital on-demand, allowing fans to purchase or rent the films they’ve been wanting to see.

The Call of the Wild will actually be cheaper than many of the other recent films getting digital releases, as 20th Century Studios has announced it will be available to purchase for just $14.99 when it arrives on Friday (See on Amazon / VUDU / iTunes). Searchlight Pictures, another former Fox studio acquired by Disney, is also releasing one of its latest films on-demand this weekend. Downhill, starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will be available to purchase on March 27th and is only going to cost $9.99.

Based on the iconic novel from Jack London, The Call of the Wild is directed by Chris Sanders and stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus, and Abraham Benrubi.

Downhill is an American take of the popular French comedy Force Majeure from directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. The film stars Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zach Woods, Zoe Chao, Giulio Berruti, Kristofer Hivju, and Miranda Otto.

