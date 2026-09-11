One of Dune’s Weirdest Collectibles Is Getting a Second Life Ahead of Dune 3

1983 marked the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, bringing to a culmination the best sci-fi movie trilogy the world had ever seen. Thankfully, sci-fi fans didn’t have to wait for too long, as David Lynch’s adaptation of Frank Herbert Dune would release the very next year. Of course, it was very different and much darker than George Lucas’ space opera, creating its own fanbase in the process. And, as we know, massive blockbuster IPs come with their own set of collectibles and merch. While Kenner’s Star Wars toy line is still one of the most impactful launches to hit the market, Dune also had its own toys, albeit not as popular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LJN released a bunch of figures, vehicles, and toy weapons to go along with the movie, but none of them are as memorable, or even weird, as the massive Sandworm collectible. Heritage Auctions has put one of these Sandworm figures up for auction, with bidding going live in just over a week. The Sandworms, a.k.a Shai-Hulud, play a central role in the Dune saga, not just as massive monsters, but also as revered creatures and ridable mounts for the Fremen. Considering their importance, and their massive size, the manufacturer made sure that they were larger than life, at least in comparison with the figures. With a high grade of AFA 80, and Dune‘s resurgence in popularity thanks to Denis Villeneuve’s new trilogy, this Sandworm toy might be worth its weight in Spice.

LJN Dune Sandworm Figure From The Original Film Is Going Up For Auction

There is a lot to consider when assigning a value to this figure. Firstly, LJN didn’t put out nearly as many Dune toys as Kenner did for Star Wars, meaning the Sandworm is undoubtedly a rare figure to come by. Next, due to the fact that it included rubber materials, the chances of wear and tear are very high. Since this particular figure is graded AFA 80, with only two others of higher grade in the population report, its value will only be further boosted, especially among vintage toy collectors. Lastly, with Dune: Part Three set to release in a few months, the figure has gone up for auction at the ideal time to leverage the anticipation among fans. You can expect it to get a final valuation that would prompt Baron Harkonnen to launch an invasion.

LJN’s Dune toy line isn’t the most articulated, nor the most detailed, and the same can be said about the Sandworm. Sitting on its own, the figure looks rather phallic, and some would even compare it so something a bit more smelly. Unfortunately, that’s exactly how the Sandworms were depicted in Lynch’s movie, but they were mostly under the sand dunes. If you do plan on displaying it, you might need to get a bit creative. The packaging showcases Shai-Hulud in sand, and that might just be the best way to do it: a transparent box filled with sand, with the giant worm’s head and tail popping out. Of course, that creates its own set of problems, but when has life on Arrakis ever been easy? With so many contributing factors to this figure’s value, don’t be surprised if it kicks off an intergalactic bidding war.