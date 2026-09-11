10 Years Ago, Disney’s Most Underrated Live-Action Remake Arrived and It’s Still Perfect for Fantasy Fans

The 2014 release of Maleficent — a revisionist take on Disney’s Sleeping Beauty — may not have been the studio’s first live-action take on one of its animated classics. That would technically be 1994’s The Jungle Book starring Jason Scott Lee. However, Maleficent did kick off a string of efforts to breathe new live-action life into decades-old Disney animation projects, a trend that still continues more than a decade later.

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In some cases, the resulting film becomes a breakout smash (e.g., billion-dollar hits Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin). Other projects wind up either relegated to Disney+ (Lady and the Tramp, Pinocchio) or pulling less-than-stellar box office numbers (Snow White, Moana). And then there are the Disney remakes that are often overlooked, despite generally pleasing fans and critics alike. That’s squarely where 2016’s Pete’s Dragon lands.

Pete’s Dragon Failed to Reach the Heights of Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book

Directed by David Lowery, Pete’s Dragon follows the story of a young boy named Pete (Oakes Fegley) and his friend, a dragon named Elliot. It’s not technically a live-action remake of an animated film, since the 1977 musical on which it is loosely based is live action except for its title creature. Since the original Elliot is created using hand-drawn animation and the new one is more photorealistic, it still technically fits the bill. After all, if 2019’s The Lion King counts as live-action, the line is already blurred.

In addition to Fegley, the film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley, Karl Urban, and Robert Redford. It hit theaters in August 2016, just a few months after Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book, another Disney remake centering on photorealistic animals. That movie brought in nearly $1 billion during its box office run, perhaps setting Pete’s Dragon up for an unfair comparison. In the end, Pete’s Dragon still earned $144 million at the world box office against a reported production budget of $65 million amid strong reviews.

Perhaps because the 1977 original isn’t nearly as discussed as other Disney films to get remakes in recent years, Pete’s Dragon can often slip through the cracks when fans debate the best and worst of Disney’s live-action remake trend. The film’s grounded approach, lack of musical numbers, and its focus on the effect of Elliot’s discovery in our world rather than a fairy tale universe might make it less accessible to younger viewers. But as the film celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, it deserves a revisit.

Director David Lowery Returned to Helm Another Disney Remake in 2023

Ironically, maybe the most enduring part of Pete’s Dragon’s legacy is Lowery’s career itself. Prior to that film, Lowery had only made independent features and was best known for his 2013 romantic drama Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Disney clearly saw the potential in Lowery to tackle a bigger project, and judging by how his career has blossomed since then, the studio was definitely onto something.

In 2023, Disney reunited with Lowery on Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action adaptation of 1953’s animated Peter Pan. The film stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, respectively, as the title characters, as well as Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook. While the movie didn’t receive as warm a reception as Pete’s Dragon, its performance was likely undercut somewhat by its release exclusively on Disney+.

In between his two Disney remakes, Lowery helmed quite a diverse range of films. In 2017, he reunited with Affleck and Mara for the acclaimed supernatural drama A Ghost Story. And in 2018, he directed Redford’s final starring role in The Old Man & the Gun, which earned the late actor a Golden Globe nomination. Then in 2021, he directed Dev Patel in the dark fantasy The Green Knight, which earned critical praise despite its lackluster COVID-era box office. Lowery’s most recent release is 2026’s psychological drama Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

With Pete’s Dragon hitting such a milestone this year, hopefully the film will get another look soon. Especially in an age when Disney seems intent on remaking so many of its beloved films, this is the rare exception in which the remake captures something very different from its predecessor and, at least in this case, arguably surpasses the original release.

Both versions of Pete’s Dragon are now streaming on Disney+.