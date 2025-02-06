Captain America: Brave New World Director Finally Addresses Liv Tyler’s MCU Return (And We Can’t Wait)

The director of Captain America: Brave New World is opening up about Liv Tyler making her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans last saw Tyler play Betty Ross, the daughter of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Betty Ross is also the sometimes-love interest of Bruce Banner/Hulk. While Hulk has gone on to star in several Avengers movies, Betty Ross has been missing in action. However, all of that is about to change with Captain America: Brave New World. The official cast list for Captain America: Brave New World lists Liv Tyler, but the cast and crew haven’t openly talked about her appearance in Captain America: Brave New World until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah was a recent guest on The Official Marvel Podcast, where the topic turned to Liv Tyler returning to play Betty Ross. Onah revealed Tyler shares some scenes with Harrison Ford, who now plays her father Thaddeus, President of the United States. “It was sort of a no-brainer to bring Liv back,” Onah said. “She just has this real humanity to her. […] The relationship she ends up having with Thaddeus Ross in this film is a real big part of his journey of trying to cement his legacy and redefine who he has been as a human being and as a leader.”

Incredible Hulk actors are returning to the MCU

image credit: universal pictures

Liv Tyler isn’t the only actor from The Incredible Hulk to make an MCU comeback. Captain America: Brave New World will feature The Incredible Hulk actors Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, with the latter reprising his role as Samuel Sterns, aka Leader. Neither Tyler or Nelson have been featured in marketing for Captain America: Brave New World, but fans can hear Nelson’s voice in TV spots and trailers, and he can be seen operating in the shadows.

Thaddeus Ross was previously played by the late William Hurt, who began making more appearances in the MCU starting with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Ross would also show up in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2020’s Black Widow. And Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross has a starring role in Captain America: Brave New World, as he transforms into the Red Hulk.

Tim Roth is the other cast member of The Incredible Hulk to make a surprising return to the MCU. Roth plays the Hulk antagonist Abomination, who had a short cameo appearance in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It will be fun to see Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross interact with Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross. Looking at Julius Onah’s quotes above, it seems that Betty will bring some much-needed humanity to Thaddeus. He comes into conflict with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson when an assassination attempt is made on his life, all while the world’s superpowers are vying for the rare metal Adamantium.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 13th.