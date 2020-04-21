Captain America Star Chris Evans Shares Story About Stanley Tucci Making Negronis

✖

With people spending a lot more time at home due to the coronavirus, many are using social media as an outlet for everything from dancing and board games to cooking. For Stanley Tucci, it happens to be teaching fans how to make a Negroni Martini, and Tucci's Marvel co-star Chris Evans had nothing but amazing things to say about his drink-making skills. Evans, who starred in Captain America: The First Avenger alongside Tucci, endorsed Tucci's drink-making abilities and shared a story from the set of the movie. It turns out that Tucci made quite the impression on the cast, but not just for his Martini skills, and you can see this post below.

"I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.

He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there."

The video that Tucci's account shared has him in the kitchen showing fans how to make that exact same drink, so if you've been wondering how to make one yourself, Tucci gives you a perfect step by step tutorial.

As for Evans, his Captain America helped the Avengers finally overtake Thanos and his hordes in Avengers: Endgame, which also saw the character making a decision that changes the MCU in a huge way. Steve Rogers decided to stay in the past and live out his dream life with Peggy Carter after returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful places.

Unfortunately, that means that when Steve showed up again he was much, much older, and that's why it was time to pass the shield and mantle of Captain America to someone else, which ended up being Sam Wilson.

Now we'll see what is next for Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the upcoming Disney+ series Falcon and Winter Soldier, which should build to Wilson accepting the Captain America legacy and debuting a version of the awesome Falcon Captain America costume we saw in the comics. Production did get delayed because of the coronavirus, so it might be a bit later in the year before we get to see it.

