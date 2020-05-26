Captain America Star Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Moments

✖

After nearly a decade spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans has become an international sensation because of his time in the Captain America trilogy as well as the Avengers films. But after nine film appearances as Steve Rogers, Evans has had time to reflect on the Marvel Studios history and now he's opening up about his favorite moments in the franchise. While praising Marvel boss Kevin Feige for his contributions to the superhero universe, Evans opened up about what sticks out most about his time participating in the MCU.

Evans was being interviewed for the Awards Chatter podcast from THR when he opened up about a fan-favorite scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"The Russos are real, real cinephiles, and they have such knowledge and love for certain scenes in certain movies," said Evans. "And you can tell when they get excited about certain moments that they want to make iconic; they were really excited about that first elevator fight scene in Winter Soldier. You could tell that they wanted it to be special, and as a result, that's one of my favorite fight sequences. And the moment with the helicopter, they said, listen, they had a shot in their mind, they had a position, posture in their mind; you can see when they're excited that you're just a piece of the puzzle in their creative vision."

Evans also spoke about his final onscreen appearance (for now, at least) in Avengers: Endgame, especially his scenes sharing the screen with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

Evans added, "And beyond that, everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. You almost feel like you're living in a memory; you feel like it's almost like the moment's already passed, so you're really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like. Like I said, in Endgame, there are just so many great moments. I love scenes with Downey. I love seeing the evolution of those two characters. They usually give Cap great motivational speeches and things like that. Any of those scenes where there's all of us together, and it just is a real reflective and special moment."

While It looks like Evans' time in the MCU is at an end, there's always a chance for the actor to return to the fold and for Steve Rogers to pick up the shield again.

