Chris Evans Reflects on Captain America’s Mindset at the Start of Avengers: Endgame

Earlier this year, the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and ultimately ended up beating Avatar‘s record to become the highest-grossing film of all time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is still a hot topic among fans, especially now that it’s available to stream on the new service, Disney+. If you’re hoping to become an even bigger expert in Joe and Anthony Russo‘s instant classic, you can now own Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, which was just released this week. The book “showcases the work behind the culmination of 22 interconnected films” and features “concept art and exclusive interviews.” One such interview is with Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel movies. In the book, Evans reflects on his character’s mindset at the start of Avengers: Endgame.

“At the beginning of this film, I still think he had a little bit of that calloused outlook. He turned his back on things as a result of Civil War, but after Thanos hits and we lose all these people — I think he’s really trying to jump-start that optimism and rediscover that loyalty to convention bigger than himself, to somehow stay afloat. Otherwise, it’s so easy to just give up, and that’s not in his nature, and I think he knows that. It’s just a matter of figuring out, in the face of the worst possible outcome, how do you still be a leader?,” Evans shared.

Evans’ will be seen next in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which his theaters later this month. After that, he’ll be seen in Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. Evans is also expected to appear in Jekyll, a new horror/mystery from Ruben Fleischer, the director of Zombieland and Venom.

You can purchase Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie on Amazon here.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.