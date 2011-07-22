Captain America: The Winter Soldier Trailer On CONAN Shows Cap’s Ride

On Monday night's CONAN show, Conan O'Brien unveiled yet another new trailer for the upcoming Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie. In introducing the trailer, Conan said, "The big Captain America sequel is going to be coming out. It's not going to be coming out until sometime early next year. But I was excited, because I'm a fan. I thought the first one was terrific." Then, Conan played a clip, which he claimed was an Entertainment Tonight exclusive. However, just like with Conan's previous Captain America previews, the footage shown was actually from a seventies Captain America TV movie. In the clip, Captain America shows up off his magnificent Captain America motorcycle. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on April 4, 2014.