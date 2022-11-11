Captain Marvel 2: Zawe Ashton Rumored for Marvel Role

✖

With Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially underway, audiences have been incredibly excited to see exactly what the future will hold for the franchise. One of its most highly-anticipated installments will surely be Captain Marvel 2, especially now that it has been confirmed that both Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will be featured in the film. Even with the film's 2022 release date still a ways away, there's been a lot of speculation surrounding what other characters or storylines could factor into the sequel. A new report from The Illuminerdi might shed a light on two additional characters for the film -- and even one of the actresses that Marvel might want for one of the parts.

The report indicates that Captain Marvel 2 is looking to cast for a female African-American role, which will have "a prominent part" in the film. While details about the character are slim beyond that, Marvel is reportedly considering Doctor Who and Velvet Buzzsaw actress Zawe Ashton to take on the role.

The report also mentions a male "red herring" role that will be killed off early in the movie, with the goal of casting a notable actor for the part. While no names are associated with the part, the film is reportedly using Clive Owen as a prototype.

While there's no telling exactly which Marvel Comics character either of these roles could be, that hasn't stopped some fans from speculating, especially with regards to the female role. Some have wondered if the role could be Kara Sofen/Moonstone, an antagonist who briefly assumes Carol's identity in the comics. Some have also wondered if she could end up being Abigail Brand, a fan-favorite director of S.W.O.R.D. in the comics.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta. The script is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings." Feige said in one of Captain Marvel's tie-in specials. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be released on November 11, 2022.