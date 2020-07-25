Captain Marvel: Brie Larson Shares Photo Of Her Trying On Her Helmet

✖

It's hard to believe that it's been 4 years since Brie Larson was revealed as Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con, but it somehow has. It's kind of surreal for Larson too, who celebrated the anniversary of the announcement during this year's Comic -Con@Home with some throwback photos from filming the original film and from the lead up to it, including one delightful photo that has Larson trying her iconic helmet on. She happens to be sticking out her tongue while it's getting fitted and seemed to be having some fun during the process. She posted the photo with the caption "Looking back at photos. 💕 It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to be your captain marvel. Can’t believe this all started at ComicCon 4 years ago today 🥰"

We also see Larson holding some of her Military patches, one with Captain Marvel and the other with Brie Larson, but we also see other photos that show POP UPS lollipop of Captain Marvel as well as a photo with Larson, directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, and Kevin Feige. You can check out all the photos below.

Larson recently talked a bit about how her life has changed since becoming Captain Marvel, as well as her viewpoint on things like a private life since the movie became a global hit.

"I would imagine that whenever I did that article like I wasn't Captain Marvel," Larson said. "It was like, there was a little bit more leeway between what it was that I was doing and I made the decision to be Captain Marvel and I knew what came with that and so, it's been a really beautiful experience actually. I would imagine when I did that article if there had ever been a paparazzi photo it would've left me in a full-on panic attack because it felt so jarring and scary and exposing and now, like, honestly if I see a paparazzi I'm like 'hi' and they're like 'hi Brie'."

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel below.

"Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger!"

Captain Marvel is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming platforms now, while Captain Marvel 2 is slated to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022. You can also reach out to me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things Captain Marvel!

