Netflix Releases First Trailer for Brie Larson’s ‘Unicorn Store’

Following the massive success of Captain Marvel, Netflix is preparing to release the Brie Larson‘s next project, Unicorn Store. With the movie dropping on the streaming service in just a couple of weeks, Netflix started building excitement for its release by dropping the first Unicorn Store trailer online Friday afternoon. Even though the movie first screened at a festival in 2017, this is the first footage that has been made available for the public to see. You can watch the trailer in the video above!

Even though this movie was made before Captain Marvel, it will mark the second project to be released starring both Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. The two have developed quite a friendship over the last couple of years, leading to their appearance in multiple movies together. The duo first appeared together in Kong: Skull Island, which hit theaters back in 2017.

Unicorn Store is a landmark project for Larson as it’s her first time directing a feature film. The script was written by Samantha McIntyre. Also starring in the film are Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, and Karan Soni.

The movie tells the story of a twenty-something woman, played by Larson, who has never exactly fit in as an adult. Her entire life is flipped upside down when she meets an odd salesman promising to make her childhood dreams come true. Check out the full synopsis for Unicorn store below.

“Kit (Brie Larson) is a lonely twenty-something dreamer who’s reluctant to leave the comforts of childhood and fully embrace adulthood. But when art school sends her packing, Kit is forced to move back home with her parents and take a temp job in a boring office. Just when she’s resolved to finally put her Care Bears aside and grow up, a mysterious salesman (Samuel L. Jackson) enters Kit’s life and offers to give her childlike heart its greatest desire. Larson’s directorial debut, with a script by Samantha McIntyre, is a love letter to everyone’s inner child, and a reminder that no dream is impossible.”

Unicorn Store will launch on Netflix on Friday, April 5th.

