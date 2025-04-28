Top Gun: Maverick Director Sets Next Action Movie With Cult Classic Remake

Miami Vice is coming the big screen in a remake directed Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The project is at Universal Studios, according to a report by Variety, and it has already secured writer Dan Gilroy as well. It’s will be adapted from the NBC TV series that aired from 1984 to 1989, and will not be related to the 2006 movie starring Jamie Foxx. It’s unclear who will star in the new version, as the whole project appears to be in the early stages. Still, it’s exciting enough with Kosinski onboard, as his recent successes with other action movies and buddy-cop setups are a perfect fit for this IP.

Miami Vice starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs — two detectives for the Metro-Dade Police Department in Miami, Florida. It was a crime drama that sought to break the mold of the police procedural drama, targeting a younger audience with flashy music and stylized visual effects. Still, the storylines were loosely based on real-life crime stories from the Miami area, and most mysteries were wrapped up within an episode.

Miami Vice is best-remembered for its bold fashion and style choices. Its main characters wore flamboyant suits in different colors, sometimes rolling up the sleeves of blazers in a way that is still used as a visual shorthand for the 1980s to this day. They also had a major fixation on high-end cars that seems to have influenced later franchises like Fast & Furious. However, the show also took some big swings when it came to tackling social issues, including the global political issues of the time, and social issues like homophobia.

It’s easy to imagine how the studio became interested in Kosinski for this project. The director has proven his competence with this kind of machismo-fueled action, from Top Gun to Spiderhead. His latest movie, F1, debuts on June 25th in the U.S. It stars Brad Pitt as Formula One racecar driver Sonny Hayes.

Meanwhile, Gilroy has some impressive actio credits of his own including The Bourne Legacy and Kong: Skull Island. He was the writer and director of Nightcrawler, which could be very relevant to Miami Vice, especially if it looks to make overt social commentary. Gilroy is a writer on Andor, which is currently airing its second season on Disney+.

Right now, the original Miami Vice is not available to stream on any subscription based services, but it is available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores like YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video. The new movie is in its earliest stages, and there’s no word yet on when we might see it for ourselves.