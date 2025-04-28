Peacock Now Streaming a Controversial Jennifer Lawrence Movie

Jennifer Lawrence has already left a massive mark on the entertainment landscape, with movies like The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, and X-Men: First Class firmly embedded as favorites amongst movie fans. She is one of the most popular performers working in Hollywood today, but not every one of Lawrence’s movies clicks with audiences. Back in 2017, Lawrence collaborated with Darren Aronofsky for what has easily been her most controversial to-date: Mother!
There are some big fans of Mother! out there, but there are even more who can’t stand the film. Like many of Aronofsky’s movies, Mother! is a major topic of debate amongst film fans. Of course, a movie that gets people arguing is always better than a boring one and, thanks to Peacock, even more movie lovers will now have the chance to talk about Mother! and its place in cinema history.
The bizarre and highly-debated title was recently added to Peacock’s streaming lineup, giving a ton of streaming subscribers a chance to check it out. Just be warned, if you plan to sit down and give Mother! a try, it is not for the faint of heart.
[RELATED: Every Movie & TV Show Hitting Streaming in May 2025]
Coming Soon to Peacock
A bunch of movies, including Mother!, were added to Peacock’s lineup over the last few weeks. The biggest batch of new additions, however, is set to arrive at the start of May. Below, you can check out the dozens of new titles hitting Peacock on May 1st.
47 Ronin
99 Homes
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Backtrace
Belly
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Billy Madison
Bleeding Steel
Blended
Braven
Bridesmaids
Buffaloed
Carol
The Change-Up
Chinese Zodiac
The Courier
Despicable Me 3
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Georgia Rule
Get Out
Glass
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
Here Comes The Boom
The Hunt
Jet Li’s Fearless
Judge Dredd
Kindergarten Cop
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Knocked Up
The Last Stand
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life of Pi
Man Up
Memoirs of a Geisha
Minions*
My Cousin Vinny
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
The Notebook
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart Mall Cop
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
Public Enemies
Requiem For a Dream
Rough Night
The Rundown
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
The Secret of Roan Inish
Seventh Son
Snitch
Snow Falling on Cedars
Split
The Town
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*
Warcraft
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
The Wedding Singer
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Zookeeper