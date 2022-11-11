Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Works Out With Chains, Credits Miley Cyrus For Superhuman Strength

✖

Brie Larson is in full Captain Marvel training mode at the moment, as The Marvels is set to film later this year. Larson's not playing around either, and she's been posting some of her training on social media. The latest one is pretty impressive too, as she pulls herself up on a high bar and lifts her legs with a weighty chain over top of them. Larson actually credits Miley Cyrus with bringing out her superhuman strength though, as you can hear Cyrus' Midnight Sky playing in the background. We have to agree the combination of Larson and Cyrus produces impressive results, and you can watch the full video below.

Larson captioned the photo "Only @MileyCyrus can bring out my superhuman strength needed to complete these workouts." Midnight Sky is from Cyrus' new album Plastic Hearts, and it's fantastic. In fact, there are several tracks on that album that are perfect for a Captain Marvel workout, so who knows, maybe we'll hear a few more over the coming weeks.

Speaking of Cyrus, we also hope to see her make another cameo in the MCU down the line. Cyrus voiced the character of Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and with Vol. 3 on the horizon, could we see a return? We certainly hope so.

As for Larson, she will be returning as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, now titled The Marvels, which will live up to its title with Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau's Spectrum or Photon (Teyonah Parris) joining the fray. Khan will join the MCU in the upcoming Disney+ Ms. Marvel series and is a huge Carol Danvers fan, so much so that she has been spotted wearing a Captain Marvel costume in one of the scenes on set.

Rambeau is coming off of WandaVision, where she gained powers thanks to Wanda's hex bubble, though from the series it seems Rambeau has some issues to work out with Carol. The last time we saw them together was at the end of Captain Marvel when Rambeau was much younger, and since then we know Maria Rambeau died from cancer, which Monica missed because of Thanos and the blip. We'll have to wait and see what those issues are, and The Marvels can't get here soon enough.

