Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Hilariously Weighs in on Cats Reactions

Everybody has an opinion on Cats, even if the film has made so little money it is pretty obvious that some of these opinions are from people who have not seen the movie. One person who’s not part of that group? Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson, whose post-movie Fandango survey has provided a pretty entertaining glimpse into her reaction to the critically-panned film. Asked (by the survey) what she thought about Cats, Larson tweeted, simply, “Where do I begin?” It’s a fair question, since one of the prevailing opinions about Cats — one even voiced in our own review — is that the movie may be terrible, but you still kind of have to see it to believe it.

“Perhaps the most unhinged and outlandish movie to hit theaters in as long as I can remember, Cats is a brave, bold failure that needs to be seen in order to be believed,” wrote ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgley. “The fact that it actually exists the way it does is absurd, even before seeing how poorly it all works together.”

Where do I begin. pic.twitter.com/xLFRT59J4C — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 24, 2019

Her reply stops short of stating what seems obvious from context: that the movie is so-bad-it’s good, or at least so bad it’s unbelievable. It gives her the punchline without having to be mean to any potential future co-stars by making the joke. Not a bad play, especially from somebody whose every move is scrutinized and who would likely be quickly “called out” if she were perceived as being mean.

If she was, though, it could just be seen as defending her turf. After all, having a CGI-enhanced cat in your big budget movie is kind of her thing.

After a dismal opening weekend that was about much more than just coming up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats is likely to be leaving theaters sooner than anybody expected. The movie, based on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, seems to have adapted its strange source material very directly, which itself is a source of some of the criticism, since a lot of that worked better on stage than on screen.

As for Larson? It’s hard to know when the next time Marvel fans will see Captain Marvel is. The interconnected universe is big, and post-Endgame, the future is largely unwritten.

