7 Sci-Fi Movies That Are Riddled With Plot Holes (& How Much They Matter)

The sci-fi genre has delivered countless iconic movies over the years, but that isn’t to say that its stories are completely perfect. The sheer scope of the sci-fi genre means that its stories often appeal to incredibly wide audiences, and this has been reflected in its continued success at the box office over the years. The very best sci-fi movies often become completely iconic in their own right, securing a lasting place within society’s collective pop culture consciousness and having a major influence on the genre’s evolution. However, despite the genre’s continued popularity and success, the often complex nature of sci-fi movies means they often run the risk of major plot holes.

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Some sci-fi movies are plagued by leaps of logic that are all but impossible to ignore. These glaring plot holes are often frustrating, but they aren’t always as important to the movie’s plot as they might seem. Whether they’re narrative-breaking or simply just minor but irritating flaws, there’s a wealth of sci-fi movies that are absolutely riddled with plot holes.

7) Armageddon (1998)

There are few movies with plot holes as well-known as Armageddon. The film’s entire narrative revolves around a team of expert drillers being called in to assist NASA with the imperative task of breaking up an asteroid headed for Earth. However, the biggest plot hole in the movie effectively undermines everything that comes after, as it is often pointed out that it would have been far simpler to train astronauts to drill rather than the other way around. Despite being a sci-fi disaster classic, Armageddon‘s most glaring plot hole unfortunately breaks its entire story.

6) Back to the Future (1985)

When it comes to Back to the Future plot holes, the trilogy boasts many. But actually, several of them stem from the rules introduced in the first movie. Throughout the 1985 original, there are a few key issues with the logic of the story that are hard to look past. For example, Marty’s parents would surely recognize him as he grew up, and there are a few scientifically questionable elements that also serve as minor holes in the story. Luckily, these plot holes don’t have much of an impact at all on the movie’s overall quality, and it remains a certified sci-fi classic.

5) The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is undeniably one of the most awesome sci-fi movies of the 1990s, but its story isn’t perfect. There are many plot holes, including humans actually making terrible batteries for the machines, and how Cipher managed to enter and exit the Matrix alone without support. The former actually makes far less impact on the story than it might otherwise seem, as there could be many other explanations for the machines’ actions. The issues with Cipher are a little harder to explain, but they also don’t have too much of an impact on the overall narrative.

4) Gravity (2013)

Gravity is a breathtaking sci-fi movie; there’s no doubt about that. But even so, its story leaves much to be desired, especially as it is predicated upon ideas that are based on a heavily flawed understanding of basic scientific principles. The entire story follows the death of Kowalski, which, by all logical sense, should never have happened. The plot hole is enough to effectively ruin the entire film, making Gravity a great sci-fi movie that you’ll never want to watch again.

3) Minority Report (2002)

While Minority Report is often considered among Steven Spielberg’s best sci-fi movies, it’s far from perfect in a narrative sense. Its central plot revolves around the protagonist being wanted for the murder of a man he hasn’t met yet, making the entire story one big plot hole. By definition, the murder can’t be premeditated, which renders almost every other aspect of the story equally flawed. It’s a shame, because Minority Report is an excellent movie, but the plot hole does impact the overall film in many ways.

2) Planet of the Apes (1968)

The many Planet of the Apes movies have seen the franchise earn icon status within the sci-fi genre, with many still hailing the original film as the best. As great as it is, it does feature multiple plot holes involving its core premise. The fact that all apes speak perfectly comprehensible English even after so many years is strange, as language typically evolves over time. What’s stranger, the other humans losing their own ability to speak makes no sense at all. Thankfully, the plot holes don’t detract from the movie’s overall appeal, but they are still frustrating in their own right.

1) The Core (2003)

There are very few movies known primarily for their plot holes and poor science, but The Core is chief among them. The sci-fi disaster movie is based on a premise involving the Earth’s core needing to be restarted in its rotation through the strategic use of controlled nuclear explosions. Simply put, there are so many scientific and logical flaws with that premise that The Core‘s story completely falls apart under any scrutiny, making the plot holes an insurmountable obstacle for the movie.

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