New Cats Trailer Prompts Hilarious Fan Reactions

Cats may be considered one of Broadway‘s most famous plays, but it has a rather polarizing reputation. While plenty of fans love the stage show, there are others who feel creeped out by its aesthetic. Of course, that means Hollywood felt Cats was ripe for the big screen, and its latest trailer has netizens feeling a certain sort of way.

And as you might have guessed, that feeling is a mix of confusion and dumbfounded horror.

As you can see in the slides below, the Internet is sounding off on the new Cats trailer. Social media is popping off as much as it did when the first teaser went live. This time, the trailer showed a lot more of the cats starring in – well – cats, and fans have a lot of things to say.

Currently, the majority of fans find the film to be equally gorgeous and terrifying. Some serious motion capture was done to turn stars like Idris Elba and Judi Dench into cats, so netizens can respect the process. But as you can see, fans aren’t sure why the process was ever done. For now, plenty say they’re interested in seeing Cats if not just to make fun of it, but some are holding out hope the live-action adaptation ends up becoming a surprise hit.

You can find the official description for Cats here: “Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event. Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.”

Avoid! Avoid!

I DON’T LIKE THE NAKED CAT FLESH pic.twitter.com/4sJgy8AvZi — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 19, 2019

Screaming Forever

There’s a new Cats trailer…



*resumes screaming in terror* AAAAAAAAAHHHHH! pic.twitter.com/faSzFb5zXB — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) November 19, 2019

RIP

me seeing Idris Elba’s weird CGI cat body in the new CATS trailer pic.twitter.com/XTHZoCadYG — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) November 19, 2019

Nerves to the Extreme

Every time I see more footage from Cats pic.twitter.com/u11TuVCFjA — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) November 19, 2019

Swifties Unite

omg taylor looks so cute in the cats trailer pic.twitter.com/ABtSwLf490 — jess evelyn 💗 BOYCOTT BIG MACHINE (@repudrama) November 19, 2019

Marketing 101

Smart dispensaries should offer a CATS movie package of their most hallucinatory edibles along with a pamphlet for later that reads “they aren’t real and they can’t hurt you” — Kate Leth (@kateleth) November 19, 2019

Anatomy for Cats?

as soon as I saw @catsmovie gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing but I still wasn’t prepared for the reality of what that would look like… pic.twitter.com/tT24lyBcAG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 19, 2019

True, True

everyone trying to come up with the best CATS joke at once pic.twitter.com/MM7iYYLiTR — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) November 19, 2019

An Extreme Makeover

Do You Believe?