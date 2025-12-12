Channing Tatum’s 2025 Crime Movie Based on a Crazy True Story Is an Immediate Hit on Paramount+

Things have turned around at the box office this holiday season thanks to mega hits such as Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2, but it wasn’t too long ago that the multiplex was in dire straits. This past October was one of the worst in decades, as none of the new arrivals really took off. Among the commercial disappointments was the Channing Tatum vehicle Roofman, which earned just $22.7 million domestically over the course of its theatrical run. While Paramount as certainly hoping for a bigger showing than that, it’s much easier today for a film to find a new lease on life on home media. That seems to have happened in the case of Roofman.

According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles on various streaming services, Roofman is currently the No. 1 movie on Paramount+, beating out action blockbuster Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning for the coveted top spot. Roofman was added to the streaming service on Tuesday, December 9th, so it’s quickly drawn a sizable audience.

Roofman Is an Overlooked Gem Based on a Wild True Story

Sometimes truth can be stranger than fiction, and one only has to look at Roofman for proof. The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), an Army veteran who resorts to crime to provide for his family. He carves out a reputation for himself by stringing together a series of McDonald’s robberies, earning the moniker “Roofman” because he always sneaks in through the roof. Eventually, the authorities catch up to Jeffrey, but he later escapes prison and spends months hiding in a Toys “R” Us. In an attempt to regain some semblance of normalcy in his life, Jeffrey forms an unlikely bond with Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), one of the Toys “R” Us employees.

The biggest draw of Roofman, understandably, is Tatum. The film feels like an old-school movie star vehicle, as it’s built around him and brilliantly plays into his strengths as an actor. Though the narrative sports serious personal stakes, the tone is more lighthearted and entertaining than one might expect from director Derek Cianfrance (of The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine fame), allowing Tatum to lean into his natural charm and comedic sensibilities. The sequences of him exploring the Toys “R” Us late at night can be quite funny. But Tatum is also more than capable of handling dramatic material, gracefully handling the quieter and more intimate moments in Roofman. He and Cianfrance combine their powers to craft a film that’s very well-balanced.

It doesn’t hurt that Tatum is surrounded by a strong supporting cast. Dunst has great chemistry with Tatum, allowing viewers to become invested in their relationship. LaKeith Stanfield is also a scene stealer as Steve, Jeff’s old Army friend who’s now in the business of selling fake IDs. Peter Dinklage is a memorable presence as Mitch, the manager of the Toys “R” Us that Jeffrey is hiding in. Roofman wouldn’t work as well as it does if not for Tatum, but the rest of the ensemble helps elevate the film. Because of them, Roofman isn’t just merely a showcase for Tatum; it’s a wonderful addition to the crime genre populated by memorable characters.

Roofman‘s box office performance may have prevented it from getting a bigger awards push, which is an unfortunate turn of events. While it may not have emerged as a realistic threat to win (One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Hamnet, and others are in the field), but it’s definitely deserving of nominations — particularly for the acting. At least Roofman was able to gain some traction on streaming; it’s emergence on Paramount+ is a testament to its quality, and hopefully more people take the time to check it out.

