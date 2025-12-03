A Brand New True Crime Movie With 86% RT Score Finally Lands a Streaming Premiere

With the year winding down, a lot of the new theatrical movie releases from the late summer and early fall are finally making their way to streaming services. Films like Caught Stealing and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning just made their streaming debuts in recent weeks, giving movie fans a chance to catch up on some of what they missed from the year at home. Next week, another 2025 movie is coming to Paramount+, and this one is something of an underseen gem that definitely deserves some serious attention.

On Wednesday, Paramount announced that Roofman is finally making its way to streaming. If you don’t know, Roofman is a crime dramedy from The Place Beyond the Pines director Derek Cianfrance, telling the story of a real-life robber who got away with living in a toy store after escaping prison.

Roofman first hit theaters back in October and delivered a modest box office return, earning around $33 million off a reported budget of $18 million. But the movie has been a hit with the critics and fans that have seen it, earning an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Roofman is the kind of mid-budget adult movie that we don’t see nearly as often as we have in years past, so it also carries a refreshing sense of nostalgia.

Channing Tatum stars in Roofman as veteran Jeffery Manchester, who finds himself living in the ceiling of a Toys “R” Us. He leads a stacked ensemble that also includes Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, and Peter Dinklage.

New Movies on Paramount+

Roofman hits Paramount+ on December 9th, which comes a little more than a week after the streaming service had a huge wave of new movie additions.

The first day of December saw dozen of popular films make their way to the Paramount+ lineup, including Pulp Fiction and Interstellar. You can find the full list of the streamer’s new additions here, but we’ve also included a list of some highlights below.

A Night at the Roxbury

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

American Hustle

Annihilation

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Beverly Hills Cop

Braveheart

Chicago

Coneheads

Django Unchained

Ernest Saves Christmas

Fargo

Forrest Gump

From Dusk Till Dawn

GoodFellas

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Inglorious Basterds

Interstellar

No Country for Old Men

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Paddington

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Scary Movie 2

Shutter Island

Taxi Driver

The Addams Family

The Hateful Eight

The Ring

The Truman Show

The Untouchables

The Wolf of Wall Street

True Grit (2010)

Will you be checking out Roofman when it hits Paramount+? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!