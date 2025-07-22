This is the Best Movie Duo in the 21st Century

The cop comedy has been a dead subgenre for a long time. Although a new Naked Gun sequel is coming out, attempting to revitalize the old-school action comedy, it is one of the very few comedies like it that are still being released. One of the best and most underrated comedy franchises is Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. Not only do these films successfully recreate the 80s television series, but it fully create a style of their own. There are many incredible physical gags and jokes, but the real standouts are Schmidt and Jenko, played by Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum have incredible chemistry in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Jump Street movies, blending action and comedy in a way that sets them apart from any film of this century. They may not be reinventing the buddy-cop comedy, but their natural charisma makes them the best movie duo of the 21st century.

The Jump Street Movies Are the Best Comedies of the Modern Era

Although the stories in 21 and 22 Jump Street lack emotional depth and thematic nuance, they make up for it with a phenomenal sense of humor. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s acting chops are in true form in these movies, with their comedic timing and expressive nature making for some of the funniest scenes in any movie in history. From an awkward slam poetry session to a drugged-up interaction with a gym teacher, the two provide top-tier entertainment from start to finish in both films.

Jonah Hill proved with films like Superbad that he is one of the best working comedy actors in the modern era, but it’s Channing Tatum who truly impressed with his comedic timing. Being mostly known for romantic comedies like She’s the Man and Dear John, Tatum expressed that he is much more than that with his role in the Jump Street films. His ability to pull off the action sequences as well as the quirky comedic moments made for an extremely compelling character despite his inner flaws. Even though the films are comedies, they pushed him to be the action star he is known for today as he fights with the Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday.

The films also have an excellent supporting ensemble. Ice Cube easily gives one of his best performances as a police chief who runs the Jump Street program. His stoic and angry nature makes for some of the funniest sequences in the series, specifically in a scene involving a “meet the parents” scenario. Dave Franco also showed his strong comedic chops as a high school drug dealer. His “it rhymes with grape” moment stands as one of the best lines in the franchise, as well as one of the funniest lines in a comedy movie this century.

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum Have an Amazing Bromance

Opposites truly attract in the Jump Street films. Seeing Tatum’s jock sensibilities mesh with the nerdy side of Jonah Hill made for an excellent back-and-forth. What’s made even better is the role reversal in 21 Jump Street, where Hill becomes the popular kid and Tatum becomes friends with the nerds. The role reversal allows for a cathartic understanding of themselves as well as each other, making for a satisfying story that surrounds the comedy. This twist on the high school trope makes for a relentlessly entertaining experience that differs from most buddy cop movies that came before it.

22 Jump Street treats the friendship between Schmidt and Jenko like a romantic relationship. Not only does this allow for many humorous moments, but it also depicts their growth as characters. The two struggle to maintain their relationship as work partners, with both wanting to tackle their jobs in different aspects. A scene involving a therapist working with the two is easily one of the standout scenes about their relationship, with the bonus of being hilarious. With what they teased in the film’s post-credit scene, it’s criminal that this franchise did not continue after 22 Jump Street.

21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street may not be changing the game for comedies, but their astounding sense of humor and the remarkable chemistry between Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum make the films some of the best comedies of the century. It takes two highly talented actors to perform action and comedy simultaneously, and Hill and Tatum do it better than any other movie duo this century.

21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street are available to rent or buy on PVOD.