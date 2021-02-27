Chaos Walking Star Daisy Ridley Recalls "Awkward" First Meeting With Tom Holland

✖

Chaos Walking is expected to be released next month and it's set to feature a star-studded cast. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is teaming up with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley for the movie, which was directed by Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Ridley spoke about her awkward first meeting with Holland.

"We met the night that Tom won his BAFTA, and it was so weird because we both knew we were doing it, but we didn’t know when and we didn’t know how," Ridley shared. "And then we met again on the plane - it was actually hilarious, because we met again on the plane, not to Montreal, but we were in those seats that face each other and it’s super awkward when you don’t really know someone, so we would put the screen up really slowly and the screen takes ages to go up and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, so awkward.’ But no, it ended up being great." You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

REY MEETS SPIDER-MAN: Daisy Ridley recalls meeting @ChaosWalking co-star @TomHolland1996 at the @BAFTA Film Awards, before an awkward moment on the way to set. pic.twitter.com/O9a8WvwyTG — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 25, 2021

While that certainly sounds awkward, it's definitely not as embarrassing as the time Holland met his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr., for the first time. In a recent interview with GQ, Holland recalled his audition for Spider-Man and his hilarious mistake upon meeting the Iron Man star.

"I was obviously nervous," Holland shared. "I mean, it would be strange if I hadn’t been nervous. Thankfully, weirdly, something happened that loosened the pressure valve on my anxiety that day. I saw Ant and Joe [Russo] and then I saw Downey standing there in the casting room. I went over. I introduced myself. But I remember thinking, 'That’s a bit odd. He doesn’t look like I’d imagined him or remembered.' Still, I shook his hand, telling him, 'It’s a pleasure to meet you,' saying how excited I was at the opportunity, how much it means to me... Well, then a door opens and in walks the actual Robert Downey Jr. I’d been chatting up his stunt double the entire time. So, actually, I got my jittery, loser vibe out of the way. And then, when I actually met Downey, I was a little more cool and collected."

As for Chaos Walking, the movie is based on the book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, who co-wrote the script with writer Christopher Ford. Joining Ridley and Holland in the film are co-stars Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, The Nun), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox).

Chaos Walking will finally be released on Friday, March 5th.