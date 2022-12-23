Charlie Cox Speaks Out on James Bond Rumors

Following Daniel Craig's sendoff to James Bond with No Time to Die, fans have been speculating about who could take on the mantle of James Bond, with virtually every British actor's name being put on the list, though Daredevil star Charlie Cox recently recalled he's not entirely interested in the prospect, even in the unlikely event that the opportunity came his way. Luckily, at least one of the reasons why Cox isn't interested is because of his commitments to playing Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series for Disney+.

"Is my name even on the list? ... You're the first person I've heard that from," Cox recalled to NME about the prospect. "Someone brought this up the other day and they told me there are odds [for who will play the next Bond]. Then she said, 'Not for you, sadly.'"

Hitting Netflix later this month is his new spy series Treason, which he noted fulfilled the elements of James Bond that appealed to him.

"The honest truth is that I think there are better candidates out there than me," Cox confessed. "The Bond itch has been scratched a little bit for me with Treason but also, particularly, by Daredevil. Playing a superhero is not so different."

Throughout the history of the franchise, filmmakers typically cast actors with dark hair in their 30s or 40s, with Cox noting that he would merely be another performer to fit that trend, admitting, "I think they should do something different -- and I think you know what I mean. It would be a really good time and opportunity to do that."

In his upcoming Treason series, "Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

No official release date on a new James Bond film has been revealed, nor have any reports of a filmmaker that would be attached to such a project.

What do you think of Cox's remarks? Let us know in the comments!