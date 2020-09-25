Cherry: Russo Brothers and Tom Holland Movie Acquired by Apple TV+

✖

After teaming up on a couple of Avengers adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe and Anthony Russo and Tom Holland are taking their talents over to Apple for their latest project. Cherry, based on Nico Walker's autobiographical novel of the same name, has a lot of buzz behind it based on the names of those involved. It'll be one of the first starring roles for Holland outside of the Spider-Man suit, and the first film directed by the Russo Brothers since they broke records with Avengers: Endgame. Instead of heading to theaters, Cherry will be making its debut on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

According to Deadline, Apple shelled out some serious money to acquire the rights to release Cherry. The deal for the already-completed film is said to be upwards of $40 million. Apple intends to make Cherry an awards player for the upcoming season, so it will be released in early 2021. Films pushing for awards usually arrive before the end of December but the pandemic has altered this year's rules for eligibility.

The Cherry novel is based on the true story of it's author, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD after returning home from a military stint in Iraq. He eventually fell into an opioid addiction and started robbing banks. Walker was arrested and convicted in 2011, scheduled to be released next year.

Holland stars in the film as Walker, and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

“We were drawn to Cherry given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these," the Russo Brothers said in a statement when they began work on the project. "As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for Winter Soldier here, we are excited to return home to our roots."

Cherry will be co-produced by the Russos' AGBO Films and Hideaway Entertainment. Jonathan Gray and Matthew Roberts will produce for Hideaway, alongside the Russo Brothers. The screenplay was written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot.

Are you looking forward to seeing Cherry when it arrives on Apple TV+ early next year? Let us know in the comments!