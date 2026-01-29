Chia Pets Are Getting Their Own Movie

Many trends have come and gone since the 1970s, but one of the most unique trends has managed to stick around long after so many others have fallen to the wayside. In 1977, the first Chia Pet made its debut, and in the decades since, the terracotta figures have become an evergreen decoration in homes all around the world. Now those figures are making their way from your shelves and counters to the big screen, as a Chia Pets movie is now on its way to becoming a reality.

Writer and producer Adam Jay Epstein and producers Ari Daniel Pinchot and Jonathan Rubenstein have now acquired the media rights to the Chia Pet brand (via Variety), and the group has big plans for the franchise, as they have “a vision of building an animated feature film or animated series.” The statement on the acquisition also reveals that “the Rakia Media and Crystal City team is actively exploring strategic partnerships and collaborators to fully realize the commercial and storytelling potential of the Chia Pet franchise.

“Chia Pets have been featured on our shelves since childhood and we’re thrilled to help grow the brand to new heights,” Epstein said in a statement. “We can’t wait for audiences to check out the world of Chia in theaters and screens across the world.”

What Would A Chia Pets Movie Look Like?

For those unfamiliar, Chia Pets are a line of pottery planters that are typically either based on adorable animals, popular characters from TV and movies, or celebrities. The figures each come with seed packs, and after planting the seeds grow and become part of the figure’s hair or fur. The Bob Ross Chia Pet has the Chia Seeds growing to become his afro, and the same is true of other characters like Alf, Jason, Marge Simpson, and Garfield. There are other unique variations, including Papa Smurf’s beard, Leonardo’s Turtle Shell, and one of the best variations in Homer Simpson’s infamous walking into the hedges meme.

The question then becomes what on earth does a Chia Pets movie or animated series look like, and if you go with the more typical animals Chia Pet designs, you can get an idea of what those might be. The Terracotta base and the vibrant green coat offer a trademark look, and one that would suit the realm of animation extremely well. A great voice cast and a charming adventure could make for a fun way to expand the brand, and if you could swing a few licenses, you could have a few of the more notable Chia Pets pop up during the film as well.

That could be used in a live-action movie as well, but especially if there’s an almost Toy Story style vibe where the Chia Pets are alive but the humans aren’t aware of that. There could be some fun to be had there, and it will be interesting to see which route the company takes with the franchise.

