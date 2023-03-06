Silo Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has revealed the official teaser trailer for Silo, a new 10-episode drama series. Silo is based on the best-selling book series by author Hugh Howey, and follows the last remaining survivors of a post-apocalyptic world. Society is forced to live underground in a silo, away from the toxic atmosphere on the world's surface. The only problem is no one really knows who built the silo, and when anyone tries to dig for answers, they meet some fatal consequences. Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, Justified) is the creator and showrunner of Silo, which premieres Friday, March 5th on Apple TV+.

Silo debuts with its first two episodes on March 5th, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, until its finale on June 30th. That's 10 episodes in total, which gives viewers plenty of time to get emersed in this dystopian land. Silo also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible films), who is also an executive producer.

What Is Apple TV+'s Silo About?

The Apple TV+ description of Silo reads, "Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

Joining Rebecca Ferguson on the Silo cast is Common (The Chi), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River).

Apple TV+ Also Reveals Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer

Last month also saw the release of the Season 3 trailer for Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ wished everyone a Happy Valentine's Day with a new trailer revealing when the third season of Ted Lasso will premiere. The back-to-back Emmy Award winner has been an instant success for Apple TV+, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the loveable American football coach turned British soccer coach. The newest trailer features the cast in the team's locker room working with crafts to create posters stating "BELIEVE," before Ted Lasso himself walks into see what the group has created. Ted Lasso makes its way back to Apple TV+ on March 15th for Season 3.

The March 15th premiere date is a unique one for Apple TV+, marking Ted Lasso as its first venture onto a weekly Wednesday release. One possible downside is the launch of Ted Lasso Season 3 puts it right during the running of The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+, which will also be on Wednesdays. However, both shows have their loyal fanbase, and there's nothing stopping fans of both shows from watching them on Wednesdays, or choosing one for Wednesdays and another for later in the week.