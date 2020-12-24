Chris Hemsworth Shares Ten Year Anniversary Photo Gallery With Wife Elsa Pataky

✖

Thor is celebrating 10 years of happy marriage! Chris Hemsworth, the actor known as the God of Thunder since he debuted in the Marvel role in 2010, shared a gallery of photos of himself and wife Elsa Pataky to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. The couple got married in late 2010 and have since had a few kids together! Hemsworth shared photos of the pair which display the couple's globetrotting lifestyle with each of the pictures focused on moments their shared together. Together, the couple have three kids: India, Sasha, and Tristan. It looks like quite a happy family!

"10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘" Hemsworth wrote in the Instagram caption. Nothing shows love and mom strength quite like the photo Hemsworth shared of his wife literally carrying all three children!

Check out Hemsworth's post on Instagram celebrating his 10 year anniversary of being married to Pataky below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Pataky also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, as well. "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" the actress wrote in the caption of her post. "Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever, [Chris Hemsworth]."

Hemsworth and Pataky do live an adventurous life together. Hemsworth has a series coming up on Disney+ with National Geographic called Limitless which documents his desire to live an adventurous and healthy lifestyle, essentialyl looking like he wants to live forever with this family.

“We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple,” Pataky told Body+Soul. “We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

Is this not one of the most adorable couples you've ever seen? Happy anniversary, Chris and Elsa!