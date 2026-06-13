Matt Damon Gives Exciting Update On If Fans Will Ever Get Bourne 6

Matt Damon became a massive action movie star thanks to his role in The Bourne Identity. While it has been 24 years since that first Bourne movie was released, Damon has said that they are looking at doing another one when the time is right. The Bourne Identity was released in 2002, with director Doug Liman and screenwriters Tony Gilroy and William Blake Herron, telling the story of an amnesiac who slowly learns he was once a deadly CIA assassin. Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, Bourne then finds his own government trying to kill him to keep him quiet about the country’s own deep, dark secrets.

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In an interview with Parade, Damon was promoting his new movie, The Odyssey, and he was asked about another possible Bourne movie. “We’re always looking to try to get another one of those because we loved it, everyone who worked on them,” Damon said. “So there’s always some attempt going on to write, to come up with a new story. So if you have anything, let us know.”

Image Courtesy of Universal

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the Jason Bourne movies. After the monster success of the first three films, a fourth arrived with Jeremy Renner, called The Bourne Legacy, which didn’t have Matt Damon in it. It was directed by Tony Gilroy, who wrote the first three films. Four years later, Damon was back for Jason Bourne, with Paul Greengrass returning for his third time as a director, but Gilroy was missing this time around. That was Matt Damon’s last appearance in the role to date. In 2019, there was a TV series called Treadstone that was set in Bourne’s world, but this had nothing to do with Damon, Gilroy, or Greengrass.

However, the five films have grossed over $1.64 billion at the global box office, and if Damon were to return for a new movie, he would join Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible) as one of the longest-running action heroes in a single franchise in the spy genre. In 2025, the film rights to author Robert Ludlum’s spy franchise went up for auction. While Netflix, Apple, and Skydance all had a chance, it was NBCUniversal who won all rights, except for publishing, to Jason Bourne and Treadstone. Universal wouldn’t have paid this much money to sit on the franchise.

That brought up questions about whether they would reboot it, as MGM Studios is doing with the James Bond movies, or bring back Bourne, and create another sequel. Based on Damon’s recent quotes, he is still in the loop, and it sounds like he is just waiting on the call to come back and star in a sixth movie in the Jason Bourne series.

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