Here's How You Can Join Chris Hemsworth at the Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere

Chris Hemsworth is taking part in another All In Challenge! Recently, Chris Pratt nominated some of his fellow Marvel stars to take part in various charity events in order to raise money during the current pandemic. Chris Evans accepted and his prize will include an online hangout session all of the original Avengers (Evans, Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.) Despite being a part of Evans' campaign, it looks like Hemsworth is setting up an All In Challenge of his own. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to announce the chance to attend the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere.

"#ALLINCHALLENGE accepted. Thanks for the nomination @saquon @prattprattpratt ! I’m inviting you and a guest to the premiere of THOR: LOVE & THUNDER! Donations go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #americasfoodfund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen," Hemsworth wrote. You can watch the actor's video in the post below:

"He's a founding member of the Avengers, the strongest of the Asgardians, and the wielder of the mythic hammer Mjolnir, and now he's going All In," the All In Challenge explains. "Here's your chance to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the god of thunder himself, Thor! Chris Hemsworth is inviting you for a first look at his latest heroic film. You and a guest will attend the world premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' the fourth installment of the superhero's story, starring Hemsworth and an A-list cast. Make sure you have all your questions for the Marvel superstar hammered out, because you'll have a chance to meet Chris and chat with him at the after party! It's an experience that's sure to be more valuable than any infinity stone to a true MCU fan. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry." You can donate here.

In addition to donating for the chance to win, there's also an auction happening on the site for the same prize. At the time of this writing, the bid currently stands at $12,000. The details are the same, but if you think you can top the current bid, you can try here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.

