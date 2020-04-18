Chris Hemsworth Reveals Insane Stunt He Was Happy to Let Experts Handle

Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Hemsworth, has a new movie hitting Netflix next week and fans are hyped for the action. Extraction, which is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, is a military action thriller about a mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a crime lord’s son. It was recently revealed that the film has a 12-minute continuous action scene, and based on Hemsworth’s latest tweet, the thrills will not disappoint. The actor took to the social media site to reveal an insane stunt that he didn’t mind missing out on.

“Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot! Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it’s truly incredible to see. The movie wouldn’t have been possible without these guys,” Hemsworth wrote. You can check out the clip of the stunt in the tweet below:

Extraction is Hargrave’s feature directorial debut, but he’s no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans’ stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The script was written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who is producing the film alongside his brother and directing partner Anthony Russo. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

In addition to Extraction, Hemsworth will soon be rejoining the MCU to play Thor once again in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Hemsworth’s character be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24th.