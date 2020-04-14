Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Netflix Movie Has 12-Minute Continuous Action Scene

Chris Hemsworth's latest film is coming to Netflix next week, and it looks like it may be his most action-packed adventure to-date. Extraction, which is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, is a military action thriller about a mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a crime lord's son. On Tuesday morning, just a week after Netflix released the film's first trailer, Hemsworth shared a new behind-the-scenes look at what's to come, teasing a lengthy action sequence in the middle of the movie.

By far the most complicated action sequence I’ve ever been part of, and if it wasn’t already complex enough, our director decided to shoot it as a “oner” — almost 12 minutes long and it’s about as exhausting to watch as it was to film. Strap in folks! pic.twitter.com/zQZtzm7tRW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 14, 2020

In the video, which you can watch above, Hemsworth, Harvgrave, and Joe Russo talk about a 12-minute action scene that takes place in the film. Not only is it non-stop action for the entire 12-minute sequence, but it's all filmed as a "oner", which means that it appears as though the entire thing is filmed in one continuous take.

When filming something like this, actors can't sub out with stunt personnel, so everything being done throughout the scene is done by Hemsworth and the other actors. Hargrave has a background in stunt work, so this type of scene is right up his alley.

Extraction is Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The script was written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who is producing the film alongside his brother and directing partner Anthony Russo. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

You can read the official synopsis for Extraction below.

"Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin."

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24th.

