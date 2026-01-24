Chris Pine Breaks Silence on Star Trek Future After Paramount Promise

As far as the future of Star Trek at Paramount goes, it appears that the star of three of the franchise’s reboot films knows about as much as we do. What we do know, though, is that the pair behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which also starred Chris Pine, are currently writing, directing, and producing a new Star Trek film—this time without Pine in the role of James T. Kirk—in hopes of breathing new life into the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumors have been swirling around for a new film project for quite some time, and now it’s safe to say that it really is happening—though this next movie won’t be a continuation of the story that JJ Abrams started back in 2009 with Star Trek, starring Pine alongside Zackary Quinto and Zoe Saldaña. Sitting down at Sundance with Variety, Pine said when asked about the future of the franchise, “You probably know more than I do.” And when further questioned about if he had any advice for the new Paramount leadership in regards to Star Trek, Pine answered simply: “Advice? Have fun, good luck, live long and prosper.”

What Do We Know About the New Star Trek Project?

🚨 NEW – Chris Pine on Future #StarTrek Movies!



Pine indicated he was not sure if he is in the next STAR TREK movie!



pic.twitter.com/Q9hMTQnJHt — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) January 23, 2026

Any details about the plot are still shrouded in quite a bit of mystery, but Deadline reported late last year that sources say Goldstein and Daley’s film is a completely new spin on the Star Trek universe and won’t be connected to any previous or current television series or movie. And, while not yet confirmed, it’s also likely that new characters will be featured in this version, bringing an entirely new story to life.

And fans seem to be on board with this potential new direction for the franchise. One fan on Reddit said, “You know what? I’m actually totally okay with this. We’ve been wanting new characters. I’m personally hoping that this is in the prime universe.” Another added, “I hope it’s prime universe too, considering the use of the Kelvin Timeline is moot due to Kurtzman Trek. A sequel to Pine’s stuff would’ve been great several years back—now it has outlived its usefulness and isn’t necessarily relevant anymore.” And everyone seems to be on board with the vision that Goldstein and Daley are likely to bring, praising Dungeons & Dragon’s fun, irreverent nature that still stayed true to the game and lore. “The D&D flick achieved that peak balance so well—tons of nods to the game while also being a hilarious fantasy journey overall,” said one user.

Are you looking forward to the new Star Trek movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.