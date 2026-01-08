All 5 Actors Who Played Scotty in Star Trek

When it comes to Star Trek, the iconic franchise has a lot of memorable characters but there are few as beloved as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. The engineer on the Enterprise in the original Star Trek series, Scotty has long been an integral character in the overall franchise, known for his Scottish accent and his skill and technical expertise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally portrayed by James Doohan, Scotty has gone on to appear in various other entries in the overall Star Trek franchise as portrayed by different actors, both in live action and in animation. While no one will ever beat the original, each actor has brought a little something special to the iconic character. Here are the five actors who have brought Scotty to life.

5) Carlos Alazraqui (Star Trek: Very Short Treks)

Star Trek: Very Short Treks is a series of promotional animated short films produced for the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series. Debuting in 2023, the five-episode series featured two-to-five-minute shorts that are non-canonical, but feature characters from all across Star Trek. The episode “Walk, Don’t Run” saw a celebration of the animated series descend into a wild musical number and featured Carlos Alazraqui as the voice of Scotty. The episode also featured the voices of Noel Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Cristina Milizia as M’Ress, George Takei as Hikaru Sulu, and Jonathan Frakes as William Riker.

4) Matthew Wolf (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

While Scotty wouldn’t make his proper, on-screen appearance in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds until the season 2 finale of that season, the character did make an appearance — albeit just as a voice. Matthew Wolf provided the voice for the “Engineer” in the first season episode “A Quality of Mercy”. Specifically, Wolf’s engineer even delivered a line that even referenced Star Trek history (one about not being a “miracle worker”). Even though Wolf wasn’t credited as Scotty, the series’ producer later confirmed that the character was indeed the beloved figure. It made for a nice little Easter egg of sorts.

3) Martin Quinn (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Paramount+

When Scotty did make his proper appearance in Strange New Worlds, it was with actor Martin Quinn in the role — and it was a moment that marked the first time the iconic fictional Scotsman was actually played by a real Scot. In Strange New Worlds, Quinn’s Scotty is portrayed as being found by Christopher Pike’s Enterprise crew as being among the survivors of a Gorn attack, having previously served on a solar research vessel called the Stardriver. It’s an interesting expansion of the character’s story and Quinn’s portrayal as an actual Scot adds new depth as well.

2) Simon Pegg

Appearing in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek movies, Simon Pegg’s portrayal of Scotty is probably the second most well-known and is also one of the most different from the original. Pegg’s take on the character is a bit more comedic, something that makes for an interesting contrast to the more serious and drier version Doohan originated. Of course, Pegg’s version is also part of the Kelvin Timeline, which is itself separate from the “main” Star Trek universe so that certainly explains the differences in the character.

1) James Doohan

The actor originating the role, Doohan appeared as Scotty numerous times: the original Star Trek television series, the movies Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, and Star Trek Generations. He also, notably lent his voice to Scotty in various Star Trek video games, appeared in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and through archival footage in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He also voiced the character in Star Trek: The Animated Series. However, the most interesting “appearance” Doohan made as the iconic character came in 2022 — 17 years after his death.

Thanks to archived audio, Doohan was able to once again give Scotty voice in the Season 1 episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, “Kobayashi”. In the episode, Dal uses the holodeck to take the Starfleet captaincy examination, the Kobayashi Maru and one of the tests includes a simulated crew of famous Starfleet officers — including Doohan’s Scotty. It was a nice nod to the legendary character and the actor who portrayed him.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!