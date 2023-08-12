SAG Strike: Chris Pratt Reacts To Missing Out on the Parks and Rec Picket Line Reunion

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike last month, following in the footsteps of the WGA. Since the strikes began, most film and television productions have halted, and many actors have been seen on the picket lines. Yesterday, some cast members from the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation reunited along with Li'l Sebastian to protest the AMPTP. Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O'Heir, Sam Elliot, Ben Schwartz, Alison Becker, Colton Dunn, Kirk Fox, Joe Mande, and more got together with some Parks and Rec-themed pickets signs. There were a few leads from the show missing from the photos, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, and Chris Pratt. Yesterday, Pratt posted an image of his co-stars on the picket line and included his support for the strike.

"The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn't be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike," Pratt wrote. "Missed ya homie!" Dunn replied. "❤️❤️❤️," Schwartz added. You can check out Pratt's post below:

Why Is SAG-AFTRA Striking?

In a statement tied to the strike announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor of authorization.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, said during a press conference. "During our nearly century-long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

When Are The 2023 Emmys?

It was recently announced that the upcoming Emmys have been delayed to 2024 due to the SAG and WGA strikes. The Primetime Emmys will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX. Additionally, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.